SNGPL employee commits suicide

NOWSHERA: An employee of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Nowshera Cantt on Thursday.

Muhammad Ayaz, an inspector in the SNGPL, told the police that he had consumed poisonous pills after getting disappointed due to heavy loans and domestic issue.

He was rushed to the hospital but could not survived.

Sources in the SNGPL said that Ayaz had borrowed heavy loans on high interest and was facing severe finical constraints.

They said that the moneylenders had also taken his cheque book and ATM card and they were withdrawing his salary.