Govt asked to introduce land reforms in Waziristan to end disputes

PESHAWAR: The Waziristan Students Society has asked the government to introduce land reforms to help end land disputes in South Waziristan and North Waziristan.

Speaking at a news conference here on Wednesday, president of the society, Attaullah Dawar, Abuzar, Ihsan Dawar, Shakir Wazir and others said the land disputes in the two merged districts had already claimed several lives.

They said that the government should introduce land reforms to resolve the disputes among the people. The speakers said the law and order situation was deteriorating in the two merged districts with each passing day.

They said the members of Mamatkhel and Hakeemkhel tribes had been clashing for the last several weeks over a land dispute. Asking the government to act, they said the disputes would cause more bloodshed and deterioration in law and order if corrective steps were not put in place. They also demanded the relocation of government offices from Bannu and Tank to North Waziristan and South Waziristan to facilitate the local population.