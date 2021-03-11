Misuse of powers: IHC directs DG FIA to hold inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry into misuse of powers in a conflict between MNA Kanwal Shauzeb and her neighbour.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and directed the DG FIA to present a detailed report by April 6. Asking the additional director FIA about the investigation officer, the court questioned him as to specifically what complaint was received by the FIA and who served the notice in the case. Furthermore, the bench remarked why legal action should not be taken against the FIA officer who took the action. At that point, Justice Minallah also observed if it was the FIA’s mandate to dance to the tune of the influentials and harass common citizens. The additional director FIA said that the notice was served to the citizen after the permission of the district magistrate but explained that the case was processed before his posting.

The chief justice remarked that the court wouldn't allow the FIA to misuse its powers and added that the FIA itself violated the Electronic Crimes Act. The court instructed the DG FIA to hold an inquiry into the case and submit its report to the bench.