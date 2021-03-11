AKF meeting

Islamabad: A meeting of the Central Board of Management of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakistan was held here Wednesday to review proceedings of the previous meeting and review implementation on decisions.

The AKFP President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Muhammad Abdul Shakoor said that unfortunately due to unforeseen calamities, war on insecurity, daily accidents and diseases and problems were increasing rapidly across the country.

In this regard, Al-Khidmat is currently working on disaster prevention, health, education, clean water, orphanage, employment program and other social services across the country.