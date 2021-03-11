Usman receives gold medal

Islamabad: Usman Mahmood Virk, son of Mahmood Ahmed Virk, who stood first in M.Sc. in Media Studies in the 2010-11 session from the International Islamic University (IIU) received his gold medal on Monday.

Inamul Haq, director examination of the IIU, conferred the medal to Usman Mahmood Virk in his office in a simple ceremony. Inamul Haq wished Usman Virk best of luck in future endeavors in life.