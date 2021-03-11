Academic says Iran tried to recruit her as spy

SYDNEY: A British-Australian academic who spent two years imprisoned in Iran has claimed Tehran tried to recruit her as a spy in exchange for her freedom.

In her first media interview since returning to Australia last November, Middle East scholar Kylie Moore-Gilbert said Iranian officials asked her "many times" to work as a spy. She was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage, an allegation she has denied.

"I knew that the reason that they didn’t engage in any meaningful negotiations with the Australians was because they wanted to recruit me. They wanted me (to work) for them as a spy," she told Sky News Australia on Tuesday.