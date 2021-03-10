Afghanistan Buddha statues live again

BAMIYAN: Twenty years after being blasted out of Afghanistan’s rugged central highlands, one of the country’s famed Buddha statues made a brief virtual return Tuesday night as a three-dimensional projection filled the alcove that hosted the statue for centuries.

“We do not want people to forget what a horrific crime was committed here,” said Zahra Hussaini, one of the organizers of “A night with Buddha” event.

After a lantern-lit procession, hundreds gathered at the base of the cliff where the statues once stood alongside a network of ancient caves, monasteries and shrines.

The projection filled the alcove that once housed Salsal — the 55-metre (155-feet) high statue.

With its snowy backdrop and clear blue skies, Bamiyan has been one of Afghanistan’s few popular destinations for outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs keen to explore the country’s archaeological heritage.