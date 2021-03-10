Govt failed in providing education facilities to girls: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq lamented that despite tall claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government failed in providing education facilities to the girls as 56 percent of them were out of schools either because of poverty or unavailability of schools in their areas.

Addressing a women conference Tuesday, he said there were only 40,000 schools for girls’ primary education from around the total 175,000 available in public sector. “Many schools are dysfunctional due to unavailability of teachers. They offer poor quality education to future of Pakistan,” he added.

Quoting figures from different international institutions, he said women in the country had no say in health sector and it was shocking that 98 percent of rural women were deprived of quality health facilities.

The PTI government, he said, paid no attention to address the problems of the masses even after more than half of its tenure. He also held the former rulers responsible for plight of the masses.