Teachers protest manhandling during survey

MANSEHRA: Over 500 teachers assigned the socio-economic households’ survey task protested on Tuesday to seek security.

“Teachers who have been assigned by the National Social Economic Research to carry out the survey are being manhandled and threatened by citizens and we would not carry on our responsibilities until provided with the security,” Bashir Yousufzai, chairman of All Primary Teachers Association, told protesters who had gathered outside the deputy commissioner office.

They were holding banners and placards, they raised slogans in support of their demands.

Bashir said during the ongoing survey, the teachers were supposed to get details of a household’s socio-economic conditions, numbers, educational qualification of its inhabitants and electricity, gas, water and other civic services but inmates instead of responding to queries allegedly attacked them.

“Our teachers are beaten and threatened by householders in the Ghazikot and other areas which compelled us to come onto the streets,” Attique Mughal, the president of the association said.

He said the affected teachers also approached police but to no avail and such incidents were increasing.

“We want the government to disseminate the information about the survey so that people answer queries without fear”, said Attique Mughal.

The protesting teachers later met Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain who is the focal person for the survey and apprised him about the demands.