Senator-elect whose ticket was withdrawn by PTI joins party

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected senator from Balochistan, Abdul Qadir, a candidate whose Senate ticket was taken back by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after outcry from the province’s workers, and who subsequently stood in the election and won as an independent candidate, has joined the party.

Qadir made the announcement following a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi were present in the meeting.

Abdul Qadir was an independent candidate for Senate election with joint support of the PTI and Balochistan Awami Party. Local PTI chapters had revolted against the central party leadership for awarding the Senate ticket to Qadir after which the decision was taken back and the ticket was given to Syed Zahoor Agha, who later withdrew from the race.