Wed Mar 10, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Truck kills man

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

LAHORE:A 30-year-old bike rider was killed by a speeding truck on Barki Road on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Qari Haneef, a resident of Walton Workshop. The truck driver escaped from the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.

Fake healer booked: Shahdara police registered a case against a fake spiritual healer for torturing a boy to drive an evil spirit away. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father. The accused escaped from the scene.

Gardener dies: A 51-year old man was killed after a wall of a house collapsed on Upper Mall on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Abid, a gardener by profession and resident of Shakargarh. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.

