Truck kills man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A 30-year-old bike rider was killed by a speeding truck on Barki Road on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Qari Haneef, a resident of Walton Workshop. The truck driver escaped from the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.
Fake healer booked: Shahdara police registered a case against a fake spiritual healer for torturing a boy to drive an evil spirit away. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father. The accused escaped from the scene.
Gardener dies: A 51-year old man was killed after a wall of a house collapsed on Upper Mall on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Abid, a gardener by profession and resident of Shakargarh. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.