No nation can progress sans active participation of women: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and PPP senior leader Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has paid rich tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day and said that women are an integral part of every society and no nation can progress without active participation of women. “I pay tribute to Pakistani women for their struggle and distinctive performance in various fields,” he said in a statement on Monday. He said that our women are not only playing key role in every field but also bringing good name to Pakistan and making us proud by their distinctive achievements at international level. He urged that it is the responsibility of the state to provide equal opportunities to women in education and in all walks of life as development is not possible without the participation of women. While highlighting the miseries of women, Rehman Malik said that it is unfortunate that the incidence of violence against women in Pakistan is increasing day by day which need our special attentions, adding the state must ensure prevention of violence against women. He said that today, the most oppressed and helpless women in the world are Kashmiri women who are subjected to Indian atrocities. He urged the international community and women rights organisations to raise their voice for oppressed Kashmiri women.