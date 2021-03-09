ACE arrests assistant district public prosecutor for corruption

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Monday arrested an assistant district public prosecutor over receiving bribe from a citizen.

Accused Imran Shahid received Rs 10,000 from a citizen for giving undue favour to him in a case. The ACE recovered tainted currency notes from the accused and registered a case against him.

Citizens deprived of cash, valuables: Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in several hits in different localities of Gujranwala on Monday. Two gunmen intercepted Haider Ali and his sister and snatched cash and a motorcycle from them. In Gakhar Mandi bandits snatched Rs 6,500 and motorcycles from Hamza and his friend Tauqeer.

Robbers intercepted Hussain and his wife and deprived them of cash and gold jewellery also in Gakhar Mandi area. Five dacoits barged into the house of Sana Ullah in Taj Garden, Wazirabad, and took away Rs 49,000, gold jewellery and cell phones.

Two robbers snatched Rs 50,000 and gold jewellery from Javeria in Kotwali area. Thieves entered the shop of Zeeshan and took away valuables. Motorcycles of Tahir, Naveed Butt, Ghulam Fareed and Muhammad Awais were stolen in different areas. Police have registered cases.

FIREWORKS IMPOUNDED: Ferozwala police Monday arrested an accused and recovered a large quantity of fireworks from his house. On a tip-off, Ferozwala police raided village Dateywali and found a large quantity of fireworks from the house of accused Yunus. The accused was arrested as he was involved in selling fireworks at wedding parties.

Meanwhile, CPO Sarfraz Ahmad Falki directed cops to take action against accused involved in selling or producing fireworks.

YOUTH KILLED OVER ENMITY: A youth was gunned down over an old enmity in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Monday.

Riasat Ali and his sons Shahzeb and Riaz were coming back to home after attending a marriage ceremony, when near Thatha Faqeer Ullah their rivals opened fire at them. As a result, Shahzeb sustained bullet injuries and died at THQ hospital. Police have registered a case against accused Imtiaz and his accomplices.

MARRIAGE HALLS SEALED OVER DEFYING REGULATIONS: The district administration Monday sealed many marriage halls on charges of defying one dish act and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kamran Hussain and AC Sadar Saria Haider raided different areas and sealed many marriage halls for violation of one dish act. They also imposed fine on marriage hall owners.