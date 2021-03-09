SC rejects bail in Rs45m cheque fraud case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of an accused, Aurangzaib, involved in a Rs 45 million cheque fraud case.A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan heard the case. During proceedings, Haroonur Rasheed, counsel for the accused, said his client has been in jail for six months. Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi said the accused has been in jail since November 18. Justice Malik said it is three and a half months, the lawyer is misleading the court.

The court reprimanded the accused’s lawyer for misrepresentation. Justice Malik said the lawyer should support his client but not deceive the court. The counsel for the accused said that his client was accused of a Rs 45 million cheque fraud. The advocate general Islamabad said the bail plea of the accused in another case of Rs 10 million fraud was also rejected.

Justice Malik said when there was no bail in the case of Rs10 million, how the court would grant bail in a Rs45 million fraud. He said the accused could approach the court again on fresh grounds after decision of the case in the trial court.