‘None goes sleep hungry’: Supporting the poor, deserving top priority of govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said sustaining the poor and deserving was the government top priority. The prime minister said during a meeting here with PTI senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada that the government was striving to help the beneficiaries with the consultation and cooperation of all stakeholders at the individual and institutional levels. The meeting discussed issues related to expanding the scope of shelters and implementation of the ‘none goes to sleep hungry’ programme.