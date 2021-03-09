Militant held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested a militant commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan in the remote mountainous area of Teen Talab in the district on Monday, an official said.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sohail Khalid said that police and Elite Force on the information provided by a civilian intelligence agency carried out action against the TTP militant commander Amir Jalal alias Karmal in the far-off Mirkholay village in the hilly Teen Talab area and arrested him.

He said the militant commander was involved in heinous crimes, including staging attack on security forces, acts of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, killing and attempted murder and carried a reward of Rs2 million as head money announced by the government.

The official said the Karmal was wanted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in a number of other crimes that included attacks on the oil and exploration MOL company in which five security guards had martyred.

The DPO said that militant commander had set up a camp and was training militants in Ghorzandi area in the district. The training camp was destroyed in a military operation in the area in 2010.