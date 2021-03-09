Monster of Covid-19 becoming a challenge: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that opposition’s politics had doomed after 178 members of the National Assembly voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan.In a Tweet on Monday, he said that the election of senate chairman will prove the last nail in the coffin of the opposition. He asked media to pay attention to COVID-19 pandemic as the new wave was becoming a challenge for the country, adding that there will always be time to do politics, but now we should take the monster of COVID-19 seriously. APP adds: Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Fawad said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s all speeches were meaningless.Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership including Maryam Nawaz were criticising and mocking the national institutions such as judiciary and armed forces for political point scoring and personal gains, he said.

The minister said the government was committed under visionary dynamic leadership of Imran Khan to complete its constitutional term. He said the Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) was involved in horse-trading and corrupt practices in the recent Senate elections.

He expressed hope that Sadiq Sanjrani would be elected as Senate Chairman again, who always preferred national interest while performing his duties as Senate Chairmanship. Replying to a question, he stressed the need to introduce reforms in Punjab to further streamline the system.