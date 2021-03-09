Tribal elders complain of alleged land grabbing

PESHAWAR: The elders of Bajaur, Sarkani, Durrani and Galikhel have alleged that a former governor has illegally grabbed their land and the district administration was supporting him

as well.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Maulvi Gul Zain, Hejran, Haji Bahadur, Abdul Ali, Sahib Gul, Haji Fateh Gul Jan, Haji Abdul Hamid and Haji Mohammad Rehman said they would raise this injustice at every forum.

They said they had sent a jirga to discuss the issue with the former governor but alleged that he did not honour it.The elders said they had repeatedly apprised the relevant authorities but nothing was done for solving the problem.

They said the lease of over 200 acres of land was illegal but the former governor during his rule had obtained 3194 acres of land without taking the people and owners into confidence.The elders said the former governor had not paid even a single penny to the owners of land as royalty which he had allegedly promised.