Milk prices

Dairy farmers have increased the price of milk by Rs10 without the formal approval of the government. As a result, milk sellers have also increased the price of milk. It is surprising to see that those who were selling milk at Rs110 per litre are now selling it at a per-litre rate of Rs120. It has become nearly impossible for the majority to buy milk. Also, it is a well-known truth that ‘pure’ milk is beyond the reach of the people except those who buy milk from dairy farms where the process of milking takes place right in front of them.

The government needs to pay attention to this issue and must take notice of those dairy farmers who have increased rates without its approval. It should also ensure that all milk suppliers are selling pure milk.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi