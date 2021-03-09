PFF celebrates AFC Women’s Football Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Monday celebrated the AFC Women’s Football Day here at KPT Football Stadium.

The PFF had invited young school girls from different schools to offer them an opportunity to play and interact with the Pakistan women national team star Hajra Khan and other women players and coaches.

“The idea behind the activity was to inspire girls to play football. The students passionately participated in basic football drills and small sided games,” a PFF spokesman said. “The AFC is the only football confederation to mark the international women’s day with girls’ and women’s football activities. The PFF, being an AFC member, welcomes AFC’s steps to benefit women football,” the spokesman said.