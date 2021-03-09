Administrator allows cricket activities in five KMC grounds

KARACHI: The administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Laiq Ahmed has promised that the KMC would not take back its five cricket grounds given to defunct Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA) for organising local tournaments.

He expressed these view while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Professor Ijaz Ahmed Farooqi Cricket tournament at TMC cricket ground as chief guest the other day. The tournament is being organised under the auspices of New Sangam Sports. A total of 164 cricket teams from all over Sindh are participating in the tournament. The teams are not being charged a single penny. All expenditures of the tournament are borne by Professor Farooqi.

The administrator said that an MOU would be signed between the KMC and KCCA when the latter had its new elected body. The administrator KMC said that he knows that a lot of first class cricketers, international and Test cricketers emerged after playing in these five cricket grounds and made the city and country proud. Thus, KMC wanted that activities should continue for the betterment of the game and youth of the city.

The administrator KMC applauded the services of Professor Ijaz Farooqi and his role as an educationist and sports organiser. He said that Farooqi has organised hundreds of cricket tournaments in the city and now he has invited 168 cricket teams from all over Sindh which is a great work.

Laiq also commended the services of former KMC deputy director sports Jameel Ahmed, who is considered one of the best cricket organisers. He said that Jameel has retired but his presence at TMC cricket ground meant that his association with the game of cricket would continue.