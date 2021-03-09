Annual golf tournament for deaf children held

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of Deaf Reach Schools was held at DHA Golf & Country Club on Sunday.

The women’s team teed off in the tournament to celebrate the women’s day. The 18-hole tournament saw the largest number of participants and was planned in the Texas Scramble format with teams of two players to maintain social distancing.

KFC was the platinum sponsor. Gold sponsor for the event were Beverly Hills and Habib Metro Bank. Silver sponsors included EFU Insurance, Falcon-I, Engro Foundation, and NBP Funds. The overall proceeds from this yearly tournament contribute towards the education and skills training of over 500 needy deaf students.

Richard Geary, Deaf Reach Founder, presented trophies to each winner provided by Gravitas Packaging. This was followed by Abdullah Nasir’s tribute to Late Sir Pervez Hanif, one of the founding members of the Deaf Reach Golf Tournament Committee.

Winners of the sixth Annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament are: Winner Team Gross (Abdullah Nasir/Shahid Abdullah); Runner up Team Gross (Azhar Abbas/Pervaiz Ahmed); Second Runner up Team (Omer Bayat/Altaf Hashwani).

Deaf Reach Schools, Training Centers & Colleges, a program of FESF, provides education and skills training to deaf children in Pakistan. The school system switched to a sign language-based distance learning programme during the lockdown and with the support of donors was able to mitigate the risks of food scarcity, spread of the disease, loss of employment in the school system and language loss in deaf learners.