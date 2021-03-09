close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2021

‘GB should possess regional grid’

Business

ISLAMABAD: The power sector of Gilgit-Baltistan should possess a regional grid, as this connection posed a challenge to the GB government due to the long distance, a government official said on Monday.

Chairing a progress review meeting on the GB development plan, federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the aim of the development package is not only to produce energy but also to build the right institutional and regulatory framework with the enhanced generation, transmission, and distribution capacity.

