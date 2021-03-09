7m women to get financial assistance: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would extend financial assistant to around seven million underprivileged women under its flagship ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ programme.

Addressing a webinar arranged by Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in connection with International Women Day, she said “The Ehsaas Kafaalat programme has been designed for women only that would benefit around 7 million deserving women throughout the country.”

She said the PTI government was taking all possible practical steps to raise living standard of the common man. Under the programme, the government will give monthly cash stipends of Rs2,000 to each needy woman, identified through a household survey.