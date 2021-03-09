Women Day function by Labour Federation

Islamabad: President of the National Labour Federation (NLF), Shamsur Rehman Swati has paid rich tributes to the working ladies who have been performing their duties in adverse conditions.

Addressing a ceremony held at the National Press Club here in connection with the International Women’s Day, the NLF President said the women labourers and workers are earning their bread and butter in difficult environment while facing exploitation from industrialists and landlords

Swati said that industrialists, landlords and bureaucrats who were occupying resources of the country have deprived women of social welfare and legal protection. “There is need for legislation through Parliament to ensure social welfare and legal protect to women and their children,” he said. He said that the country also needs a society where woman gets respect at home and work place.