Fraud accused remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court Monday extended 14-day judicial remand of an accused in the Fazaia Housing Society fraud.

The court has extended remand of accused, Muhammad Hafeez. The NAB accused him of fraud by robbing citizens in the name of the housing scheme. He is brother of accused Saleem Hanif, who is already under custody. The NAB had received more than 1,000 claims against the brothers. The owners of MS Pearl De Gulf (Pvt) had signed an MoU with directors of Estate Project of PAF for acquiring land measuring 350 acres for development of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Sargodha, however, the accused without acquiring the land illegally sold plot files to the general public and allegedly collected billions. The accused sold plot files without taking any approval from the PAF administration. The accused transferred 136 acres in the name of Fazaia Housing Scheme and more than 106 acres had been sold to the general public over and above their share.

Farewell: Justice Atir Mahmood of the Lahore High Court on Monday reached superannuation after serving the judiciary for seven years. He was elevated to the bench on April 12, 2013. A farewell ceremony held for the superannuated judge was attended by Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and the judges working at the principal seat. After the retirement of Justice Mahmood, the LHC is left with 39 judges against the constitutional strength of 60.