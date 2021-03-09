13 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 13 more corona patients died and 815 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,565, while confirmed cases reached 177,823 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,677 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,417,054 in the province.