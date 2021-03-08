Irrigation dept facing acute shortage of staff

MULTAN: Irrigation Multan zone was facing acute shortage of revenue staff (patwaris) which was also affecting the revenue related matters of the department badly.

According to irrigation official sources, there were 833 posts of patwaris in Irrigation Multan zone and about 200 patwaris were working in the field while 633 seats are vacant since long.

"The role of patwaris is very important in collection of revenue as they made ''Girdawri'' to identify the land and to bring it into water charges (Abiyana), imposition of Tawan to water pilferers and sending the record to revenue department for recovery.

The revenue collection is badly affecting due to the shortage of the staff and there was dire need to fulfil vacant posts which would help to improve the revenue collection," the sources added. The total land of Multan division on which abiyana was imposed over 80 million acres.

The irrigation department had collected over Rs 670 million abiyana (water charges) while over Rs 120 million tawan during last year 2020. The Multan zone was consisted on 12 canal divisions including, Baloki, Okara, Sahiwal, Eastern bar Pakpattan, Werstern Bar, Islam, Sulemanki, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Shujabad and Trimmu.

The Irrigation department was going to collect abiyana through E-abiyana system under the directions of Punjab government and department was going to introduce latest system at few divisions on pilot project soon, the sources concluded.

Demand of wheat harvesting reaper machines increased before season: The demand of new wheat harvesting reaper machines and other equipment has been increased due to advance arrangements for wheat harvesting season which was expected to start in the next few days.

The wheat harvesting reaper machine was being manufactured at local workshops on advance orders which offered discount to farmers.

A large numbers of farmers have been witnessed visiting different workshops to get their old wheat harvesting machines repaired and ordering new reaper machines before start of the harvesting season.

A workshop owner namely Ghulam Mustafa told reporters that the demand of reaper machine has been increased as the wheat harvesting season was about to start in next few days.

He said most of the people ordered for the machines in advance in order to get discount due to off season.

He said that a new reaper machine was being offered at Rs 120,000 to 135,000 at his workshops and added that he has given these machines at Rs 95,000 to Rs 100,000 each to the farmers who had ordered about three months ago.

He said more than 20 new machines have been sold through his workshop this year while over 35 have been repaired yet.

Another workshop owner Ejaz Hussain informed that eleven farmers has given him advance orders for new reaper machine and delivery would be given to them before March 15.

He said the new reaper machine was being sold at Rs 120,000 and above but he was offering it at Rs 100,000 in advance orders.

Farmer Muhammad Afzal Iqbal said he used to harvest his own crop every year and also gave his reaper machine on rent to other farmers. He said that he earned a handsome amount every year through the machine. He said he had purchased a new reaper machine last year at Rs 95,000 which was available at Rs 135,000 in the market this year.

Another farmer Aamir Shahzad said he has ordered a new reaper machine to a workshop at Rs 89,000 which would be delivered in next few days and added that the same machine would be available at Rs 100,000 or above near the season.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to shortage of labourers for manual wheat harvesting, the demand of wheat reaper machine has been increased from last few years.

Rs72b interest free loans given to farmers: Regional Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Ammara Manzoor said that Punjab government have provided interest free loans worth Rs 72 billion to artisans to promote businesses.

In a statement issued here in connection with arrangements of Lok Virsa commencing from March 10 at ancient Fort Qasim, Ammara stated that the artisans would be honoured by conferring special awards in recognition of their unique skills.

She maintained that artisans "Dastarbandi" (male) and "Chadarposhi" (female) would be done and it would be good acknowledgment of their services.

She stated that artisans were promoting local crafts at national and international level.

She added that all crafts of the culturally rich region of south Punjab would be put-on display to attract tourists.

The handicrafts of south Punjab were popular across the globe, she maintained.

About government's assistance, she remarked that Punjab gave interest free loans worth Rs 72 billion to artisans.

The loans were given from platform of "Akhuwat". About event, she stated that Seraiki, Cholistani, Punjabi and Pushto dances would surely enthrall audiences.

Marvi Sanam would also participate in Sufi Night. Similarly, folk singer Nadeem Abbas Lonaywala and another emerging singer from Ustad Pathanay Khan family would add further attraction to the Lok Virsa through their matchless performances.

The basic theme of the Lok Virsa fair was to maintain and promote peace, brotherhood and tolerance culture.