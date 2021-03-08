Vaccination for elderly to begin from 10th: Asad Umar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said vaccination of people 60 years and older would be beginning from March 10 (Wednesday). In a tweet Sunday, Asad Umar, who is also the head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for corona virus, said vaccinations would be done in reverse order by age, which means the registered oldest person would be vaccinated first.