Four terrorists killed in two operations

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Datakhel, North Waziristan and Zoida, South Waziristan.

According to ISPR, four terrorists, including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) were killed during an intense exchange of fire.

Abdul Adam Zeb remained involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies and local population since 2014 including IED attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting and organizing terrorists in Muhammad Khel, Boya, Datakhel of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan.

Terrorist commanders Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and other TTP terrorist commanders.

They remained involved in attacks on security forces and LEAs security check posts, Military convoys, attack on Ladha Fort in 2007, IED attacks and other sabotage activities in South Waziristan.