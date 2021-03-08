ANP leader says Senate elections exposed Imran

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Pakistan (PTI) had been exposed in the recent Senate elections.

In a statement, he said that the prime minister should step down after the defeat of PTI candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as per his earlier claim. The ANP leader said there was no use seeking the vote of confidence from the National Assembly as the government faced defeat in the Senate elections.

He said the Senate polls had exposed the government. He said that the rulers could not deliver and the people were fed up with the rulers. Ilyas Bilour said that Imran Khan was blaming the Election Commission of Pakistan in order to hide his incompetence. “This defeat shows mistrust in the policies of the government which is acting on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund,” he added.

He said that the PTI government had surrendered to the IMF as it lacked the ability to deliver. He said that holding the Election Commission of Pakistan and other relevant constitutional institutions responsible showed the PTI government’s failure and incompetence. Ilyas Bilour said that the PM should show moral courage and to get a vote of confidence from the general masses.