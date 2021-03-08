No anomalies found in 350 schemes in my constituency, says Safdar

MANSEHRA: Former MNA and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar Awan has said the National Accountability Bureau has checked around 350 schemes executed from his development funds but couldn’t find any financial anomalies despite the repeated visits.

“We have been facing the NAB since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government stole the public mandate and installed its government in the country but couldn’t find any financial irregularities of a single penny as yet,” he told party workers here. The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Youth wing, Sheikh Mohammad Shafee also spoke on the occasion.

Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that Sharif family firmly believed in serving the people through the execution of the development projects. “The NAB has visited around 350 schemes executed in the constituency from where I was elected as MNA but couldn’t prove any financial ambiguities,” he said, adding, “he may appear before it if NAB summons him for questioning.”

Awan said that only Nawaz Sharif could steer the country out of crises. He also asked party workers to get ready for Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march on the federal capital to get rid of the failed government. PTC Teacher: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has finalised seniority list of as many as 112 primary school teachers to be promoted from grade 12 to 14 across the district.

“We have pasted the final seniority list of the teachers to be promoted into the next scale at the district and sub-divisional offices and if anybody having objective on it or finds error should contact me before March 10,” Zahid Hussain, the district education officer, told reporters here.