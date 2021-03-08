Rain likely from March 14

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a spell of rain that is expected in the federal capital from March 14.

Talking to APP, PDM spokesman Dr. Khalid Malik said PMD forecast above-normal rainfall in March with overall two to three rain spells likely during the month.

He said the weather pattern had changed due to fluctuations in the temperature at sea level and rising global temperature.

He said prolonged dry spell during the current winter season produced harmful effects on human health as well as the agriculture sector.