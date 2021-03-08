Law being made to end violence against women: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that International Women's Day was designated for promoting the rights of women and addressing the unique challenges they face.

In a statement on International Women's Day, he said that under the great leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the Punjab government had taken many concrete steps to eliminate gender discrimination. The government established daycare centres in public and private institutions for working mothers, Punjab Woman Helpline 1043 to guide women to solve all kinds of issues, besides launching digital online magazine for women and various awareness campaigns about women's rights. The minister said that to eliminate violence against women effective legislation was being made in Punjab Assembly, adding that every religion teachers respect for women. He maintained that Punjab government was committed to providing all basic facilities to women. He said that in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the first-ever Punjab women empowerment package was announced in 2019 on International Women’s Day.