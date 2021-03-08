Five scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students. According to details, Muhammad Farooq has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled “Rise of Hindutva in India: Effects on Pakistan-India Relations (2014-2019)”, Gulfam Shahzadi in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled “Hybrid Decision Making Models Based on q-Rung Orthopair Fuzzy Information”, Nida Qamar in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled “Fused Deposition Modeling of Ciprofloxacin Oral Tablets & Hernial Implants and Their Pharmaceutical Evaluation”, Syed Nouman Ali Shah in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled “Deconstructing the Dynamics of Relations: An Analytical Study of Pak-US Relations (1979-2015)”, and Zainab Ahmed in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled “The Securitisation of Water: Redefining Pakistan’s National Security.”