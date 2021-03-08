Azma flays govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that Imran Khan had worked hard to save his position. In a statement here Sunday, she said that Maryam Nawaz had reminded the PM of his place. Azma said that the political ship of PTI would be buried in the storm of indecency.