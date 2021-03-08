close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

Azma flays govt

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that Imran Khan had worked hard to save his position. In a statement here Sunday, she said that Maryam Nawaz had reminded the PM of his place. Azma said that the political ship of PTI would be buried in the storm of indecency.

