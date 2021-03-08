Public welfare projects to be completed within given time: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public service is my mission and I will go to the last extent for its completion. Projects of Public welfare will be completed within the stipulated time frame. The performance of the Sothern Punjab Secretariat will be further improved. He said that a separate secretariat had been set up for resolving the people’s problems at their doorstep.

Usman Buzdar in a statement said that conspiratorial elements were once again hatching conspiracies to hinder the development journey of the Punjab Province. He said that these elements failed in the past and they would meet the same fate in future as well. Those who are criticising for the sake of criticism do not want a solution to people’s problems, he added. The chief minister said that he would not relax until the grievances of the people were redressed.

The government has always answered the conspiracies of such elements with the public service and will continue to do so, the CM added. The opposition should wait until 2023. No one will be allowed to interfere in the agenda of public service, he concluded.

The chief minister has said that respect of women is a part of our social and religious norms. West cannot even imagine the rights which have been awarded to the women in Islam. Allah Almighty has given respect to woman by making her custodian of beautiful relations like mother, daughter and sister.

In his message on the occasion of World Women's Rights Day, the chief minister said that women are approximately 50 per cent of the population of Pakistan. He said that role of women in practical life for the socio-economic development of the country cannot be neglected. Previous governments did not take any positive step to include women in the national mainstream.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to take women in mainstream. Equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life, he added.

The chief minister said that empowering women is the mission of the PTI government and historic steps have been taken in this regard. He said that 187 Day Care Centres had been established throughout the province. Seven new centres were inaugurated last year, he added. A facility of hostel has been provided for the working women. New hospitals are being established for ensuring quality treatment to mother and child. He maintained that more new mother and child care hospitals would be set up at a cost of Rs280 million in Attock, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Layyah. He said that work was being carried out on Mother and Childcare Hospital in Lahore and Mianwali.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would take steps to make women of backward areas economically and socially strong. They will get security, empowerment, respect and progress in new Pakistan. Pakistani women are hard-working, capable and earned the name in different sectors, he added. They work side by side with men. “Today we reiterate that the all-out effort will be made to protect the rights of the women,” the CM concluded.