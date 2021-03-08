Ledecky nabs fourthwin at Texas Pro Swim

LOS ANGELES: Five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky closed out the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio with a dominant victory in the 800m freestyle on Saturday, her fourth win in as many days.

“I wanted to finish the meet on a good note, a positive note, and that’s the best I felt all week,” said Ledecky, who cruised to victory in 8min 13.64sec. “I’m happy to get back in training next week coming off that.”

Leah Smith was a distant second in 8:25.67 and Haley Anderson third in 8:29.15.

The meeting in Texas was Ledecky’s first full-scale long-course competition in a year, and a key step on her path to the US Olympic swimming trials in June and the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

She opened with a victory in the 1,500m free on Wednesday, and also won the 400m and 200m freestyles, events she’ll be aiming for in Tokyo in July.