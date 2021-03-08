In the last few weeks, one has witnessed a sudden surge in the reported cases of violence against senior citizens. Two videos went viral on social media, which showed people’s condemnable behaviour towards senior citizens. In one video, which was secretly recorded by a housemaid, a woman is seen beating her old mother-in-law. In another video, a 70-year-old man was seen being beaten and insulted by an influential man. That cruel man beat the old man with a belt. These are only two cases that went viral. There are several such cases that remain hidden. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the rights of senior citizens are not being violated. The authorities concerned and organisations which are working to protect the rights of senior citizens should come forward and play their role in ensuring that culprits are punished.

Fahad Rind

Johi