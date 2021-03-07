PTI introduces indecency in politics, says Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday condemned the manhandling of the senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at the hands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers outside the Parliament House in Islamabad.

According to a press release issued from QWP’s headquarters, Watan Kor, he said that the PTI had introduced indecency in politics. He said that such incidents would not bode well for democratic traditions in the country.

He said that it seemed as if Prime Minister Imran Khan was still standing on a container as his ministers were making provocative speeches against the members of the opposition.

The QWP head said the PTI leaders were inciting the people to violence and it would foment anarchy and political discord in the country.

“The country has never seen this kind of indecency. The PTI rulers don’t have the courage to tolerate political dissent,” he said, adding that the government was harassing its political adversaries through such tactics.

Commenting on the vote of confidence, Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister had lost the trust of the people, calling for a fresh election.

He said that instead of accepting defeat, the prime minister was taking out his frustration on the Election Commission of Pakistan after losing the senate seat in Islamabad.