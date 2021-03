Youth kills sister over marriage issue

FAISALABAD: A youth shot his sister dead over a marriage issue in City Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday. A police spokesman said 22-year-old Nasreen was gunned down by accused Iqbal over the marriage dispute. The police took the body in custody and started investigation.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khayaban-e-Green feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Naitharay Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 3pm while Zulfiqar Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Katarian feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Lasoori feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Monday (March 8).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ahmad Nagar and Elyas Ali Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Borstal Jail and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Khurrianwala City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurrianwala grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Hamdard and Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Rasool Park and Farooqabad feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Naradada feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Ghausia Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Kanjwani and Sugar Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mahi Chowk and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Nisar Colony and Miani feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sohal feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Muhammad Pura, ABC Road and Elyas Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, GM Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Raja Chowk and Jalal Street feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Jamia Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Kareem Town and Maqbool Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Maan Pur feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm whereas New Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Seasons, Korian Road, Nawabanwala and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe loadshedding from 9am to 3pm on March 8.

Meanwhile, power supply from Hajwairi Park and Depot Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm while Bagay Wala, SOS Village, Umar Garden, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, NTU and Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, Canal Road and Islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 2:30pm on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Bukharian and New Ahmad Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Faisal, Zia Town, New Amin Town, Paradise, Saeed Colony, Chak No 208 Road and United Industries Limited feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 10am to 2pm whereas Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 4pm on March 8.