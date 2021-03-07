Woman seeks probe into husband’s murder

NOWSHERA: A woman on Saturday said that her father was not involved in the murder of her husband and asked the police high-ups to order an impartial probe into the case to arrest the real culprits.

Speaking at a press conference, Nida Gul, widow of Diyan Shah and a resident Nowshera Kalaan, along with her mother, told reporters that her father Safdar Shah was not involved in the murder case of her husband and he was innocent.

She said that her father-in-law Iraq Shah, who is also her maternal uncle, forced her to give a

statement against her father as the former wanted to grab their house and hujra,She said that her father was innocent and that he should be released.The complainant also asked the police high-up to launch an impartial investigation in the case so the real killers could be arrested.