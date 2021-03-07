close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

Lecturers promoted

Lahore

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has notified the promotion of four lecturers of Islamabad’s government colleges regulated by it to BPS-18 as assistant professors.

Among them are Atiya Sohail (BPS-17) of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2, Shahnaz Parveen Soomro of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4, and Faseehullah Jan and M Akram of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, say two notifications issued by FDE director (colleges) Amber Sultana.

The FDE oversees Islamabad’s government schools and colleges totalling more than 400.

Recommended by the federal education ministry’s Departmental Promotion Committee lately, the promotions have taken effect immediately. The teachers will be on probation for one year in line with Rule 21 of the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

