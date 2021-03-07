Laser light show at spring festival

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday organised a laser light show at Jashan-e-Baharan Mela.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and DG Jawad Ahmed participated in the laser light show. A large number of citizens also participated in the show.

In the show, monuments based on Pakistani culture with musical laser light were made by the citizens.

The laser light show continued from 8pm to 9 pm. In the show, laser light show was seen twice in one hour for 15 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Parks and Horticulture Authority officials said Parks and Horticulture Authority has always provided entertainment opportunities to people of Lahore.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority decorated the entire city like a bride at the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival and is entertaining the citizens through a light show at Jilani Park, they said.