Shujaat, Pervaiz greet Imran

Ag APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi have congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on getting the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the coalition parties expressed full confidence in the prime minister. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the getting the vote of confidence was a bold decision of Imran Khan. MNA Moonis Elahi said, “We have full confidence in the prime minister.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan over securing the vote of confidence afresh in the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, he said the nation’s confidence in the PM had also been renewed with the parliament.

He said that Imran Khan proved that his politics was only based on principles, adding that no one dared take a vote of confidence afresh in the past. Yawar Abbas said that the prime minister introduced new standards in politics, asserting that "I am proud that Imran Khan is my leader".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue the mission of serving people.

He said Pakistani people were the strength of prime minister.

He said that the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from day one was that the country could not develop unless corruption was eradicated and transparency prevailed.

He said the PTI had majority in the Senate now, adding that the opposition could now only falter.

Meanwhile, the business community, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for securing vote of confidence afresh to offset the opposition propaganda.

Giving their viewpoint to APP over the vote of confidence, SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik and FPCCI vice presidents - Raja M Anwar, M Arif Yousaf Jeeva, Adeel Siddiqui and M Nawaz - said that political stability was prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with multiple challenges confronting Pakistan. They said Pakistan could neither afford political instability nor confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent tough economic situation. They urged prime minister to continue with his vision and mission as well as a greater focus on the manifesto of his party. The PTI, they added, must work speedily to come up to aspirations of the people of Pakistan, who voted the party to power. The business leaders said that business community direly needed a peaceful and business-friendly environment and export-oriented prudent economic policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footing. Raja Anwar said, “Pakistan has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need to do is consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward”. It was possible only through stable political government, he added.