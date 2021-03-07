FBISE e-khuli kutcheri on 10th

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced that it will hold the ninth e-khuli kutcheri on Wednesday (March 10) for the solution of issues raised by students and parents and other stakeholders.

FBISE chairman Qaisar Alam will be live on the board's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 2pm to 4pm to listen to the complaints.

The FBISE asked the interested people to inbox queries to it along with their details i.e. roll numbers, academic years and contact numbers before March 8.

“From now on, we will be conducting e-kutcheris on the second Wednesday of every month,” it said.

The FBISE asked the people to avoid using Roman Urdu, and write problems and queries in English or Urdu languages.