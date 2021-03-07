Two killed in road accidents

Two people were killed in road accidents in the city on Saturday.

According to police, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by trailer in Landhi. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 28-year-old Bilal Ahsan. Police arrested the driver, namely Asif, and impounded the vehicle.

Separately, a teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Naya Nazimabad, the Manghopir police said. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The police said the man was yet to be identified. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Electrocution

A young man lost his life after getting electrocuted near Baba Morr on Saturday. The incident occured within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station.

The deceased was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, the body was shifted to a morgue for identification.