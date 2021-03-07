close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

Cardboard warehouse gutted by fire

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

A cardboard warehouse was gutted by a fire on the Super Highway on Saturday, according to the Gadap City police.

The fire brigade spokesperson said that initially, one fire tender was despatched to the scene. However, due to the intensity of the fire, four more fire tenders and a snorkel were sent to douse the blaze.

The fire brigade initially doused the blaze with the hectic efforts of one hour. However, the fire erupted once again during the cooling process and it was extinguished with the help of additional fire tenders.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. However, the fire caused losses worth millions of rupees.

