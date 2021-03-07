Lockdown in Mirpur

The lockdown imposed in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, doesn’t make a lot of sense. Greengrocers and poultry shops open only on Tuesday and Friday from 8am-4pm. Unlike markets in most Pakistani cities, the market in Mirpur’s Nangi is relatively spacious. But even that couldn’t prevent the unprecedented congestion and traffic jam which the bazar withstood during the lockdown. Street beggars and road sellers too had to run their businesses within that narrow time frame. Also, street vendors, shop owners and shoppers flout SOPs.

The wedding halls have been closed for a month while the schools will open in mid-March. It’s highly unlikely that people who’ve been planning their weddings since forever will invite just 25 people – which is the allowed number of guests at home – at their wedding events. Now, many people have booked halls outside Mirpur. Another strategy must be formulated to address the issues that arise because of complete lockdowns.

Huma Ansari

Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir