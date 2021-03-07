PSL postponed

Due to the mismanagement of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Supreme League (PSL) management, the sixth season of the PSL had to be postponed. Players who were in a bio-secure bubble were staying at a hotel which was being used for wedding functions. The authorities allowed attendance in stadiums, which made the matters worse. All attendants also showed irresponsible attitude.

The prime minister should take notice of this huge mistake so that the incident is not repeated in the future.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad

*****

The PSL 6 edition has been postponed. The important question is: will this have any effect on the upcoming international teams’ tours in Pakistan this year? Can the PCB make sure the safety of players?

It is hoped that the PCB will take concrete steps to deal with this issue in an effective manner. We are so excited to see England and New Zealand playing again in Pakistan.

Waqar Fazal

Turbat